Forsyth gives early nod to developmental disability community

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners initiated the rezoning process for Keystone Village, a prospective living community that would provide housing for county residents who have developmental disabilities.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the county-initiated rezoning Sept. 12 at a work session. The measure will schedule public hearings to rezone about 8 acres off Settingdown Road to a master planned district, or MPD.
The rezoning is the first formal step to construct Keystone Village, a nonprofit conceived by Beth Burns and Tammy Miller, adoptive mothers of children with special needs.
“... We have a total of eight adopted children, seven of whom would benefit from Keystone Village,” Miller said. “And as [Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills] said, we stay up at night all the time thinking what will happen to our precious loved ones when we’re no longer here and can take care of them.”
The proposed community would include 60 units to accommodate a total of 90 residents and would feature amenities including a community center, an amphitheater and a lake with a gazebo.
At a June 23, 2020, County Commission work session, consulting firm Brackin and Associates President and CEO Laura Brackin presented a study that assessed the housing needs of Forsyth County residents who have developmental disabilities.
At that meeting, Brackin said affordable housing options for developmentally disabled residents is limited in the area.
Citing the study, Keystone Village staff reported 3,631 residents had developmental disabilities in 2020. The study showed 96 percent of these residents live with family members, 20 percent higher than the national average.
While Forsyth County has some support options, such as day program Creative Enterprises Forsyth, Keystone Village would provide permanent housing and a sense of community for adults who have developmental disabilities.
Commissioners were ultimately supportive of the project, but it raised larger questions about where Keystone Village would fit into the county’s zoning categories.
Commissioner Laura Semanson emphasized she supports the project, but she said a commercial business district with a conditional use permit may be more suitable and consistent with other assisted living communities in the county.
“My concern is that every time we make these changes to land use, we’re dictating, we’re setting precedent,” Semanson said.
Forsyth County has more than 30 zoning districts, ranging from multi-family residential, agricultural, highway business, office residential and heavy industrial, each with varying and specific use cases.
Keystone Village staff said the request for an MPD zoning is the result of caution against labeling the community group living, which would bar the project from receiving funding.
“And right now, in the state of Georgia, our folks, people with [intellectual and developmental disabilities], not seniors, not anybody else, people with IDD are not allowed to receive their services in a congregate living situation,” Miller said. “So, a typical assisted living is not allowed, and that’s why you don’t see assisted living communities for folks with IDD.”
Project Attorney Sean Courtney also said project staff would be willing to comply with any conditions that require the property only be used for their stated purposes to alleviate concerns.
The rezoning will be ratified by the Board of Commissioners at an upcoming formal meeting.
Also at the meeting, commissioners recognized the efforts of the County Senior Services Department Director Ruthie Brew, who was named Senior Services Director of the Year by the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services.