Forsyth faith leaders launch scholarship for descendants of displaced African Americans

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Faith leaders from across Forsyth County announced Feb. 1 the launch of a scholarship for the descendants of African Americans who were driven out of the county in the early 1900s.
The African American Descendants of Forsyth Scholarship will award up to $10,000 per year per recipient for a four-year scholarship, with the goal of serving at least 10 students in the first year. The number of recipients and money awarded is contingent on the amount of money the scholarship raises until the application review process begins.
The racial expulsion in Forsyth County began when Robert Edwards, a Black man, was accused of beating and raping 18-year-old Mae Crow, who later died of her injuries. Edwards was arrested, but a mob of White residents broke into the jail and killed him. White residents later hanged two Black teenagers.
White residents soon used threats of violence to drive the around 1,000 Black residents out of their homes in Forsyth County, which remained almost entirely White until the 1980s. The scholarship seeks to recognize the injustices committed against the Black population of Forsyth County.
“This is an act of love — doing for a few what we wish we could do for all,” retired Forsyth County pastor Durwood Snead said in a statement announcing the scholarship. “This is not meant to be a repayment, a reckoning or reparations. We encourage our community to learn about these events and participate in supporting the scholarship.”
To qualify for the scholarship, an applicant must be a high school senior or college undergraduate and show proof of being a direct descendant of an African American family who lived in the county until 1912. They must also write an essay describing their family’s journey after being driven out of Forsyth County.
Proof of ancestry can include birth certificates, census records, death certificates or other documentation. Applicants who believe they may be descendants or have trouble finding documentation can contact scholarship administrators for assistance.
Signatories for the scholarship include pastors from 10 area churches around. The Forsyth County Ministerial Association and the Community Remembrance Project of Forsyth County are supporting the scholarship.
Applications for the scholarship will open Feb. 15 and close April 30, with awards for the fall 2022 semester announced on June 15. More information and a page to donate can be found at ForsythScholarship.com.
