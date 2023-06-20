Forsyth elections officials set dates and times for 2024 polling sites

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With feedback from more than 600 residents, Forsyth County elections officials voted June 6 to add an extra hour on weekdays for advance voting at five polling sites.
Elections staff had originally recommended polling to conclude most days at 5 p.m., but Elections Board member Joel Natt suggested amending the window to 6 p.m. to allow citizens more time to leave work to vote.
The County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections approved the times for advance voting for the May 21, 2024, general primary election at its office, the Cumming Recreation and Parks Department, Hampton Park Library, the Midway Park Community Building and the Sharon Springs Park Community Building.
Each of the five locations will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends May 6-11 and May 13-17, with no advance voting on May 12. Voting at the Registrations and Elections Office will also take place April 29-May 5 and at the Cumming Recreation and Parks Department April 29-May 4.
The hours also apply to next year’s presidential preference election March 12 and the general election Nov. 5, as well as any potential primary and general election runoffs with locations and dates subject to change.
Early voting for the presidential preference race will take place Feb. 19-25 at the Elections Office and Feb. 26-March 2 and March 4-8 at Hampton Park Library, Sharon Springs Park, Midway Park and the Elections Office.
Advance voting for the 2024 general election will run Oct. 14-26 and Oct. 28-Nov. 1 at all five locations, with the exception of Oct. 20 voting to be at the Elections Office only.
Forsyth County’s 177,988 registered voters will elect three county commissioners, three School Board members and a sheriff among other local officials on the ballot in 2024.
Prior to the June 6 meeting, county elections staff had launched an online survey from May 10-June 1 to allow residents to comment on the dates, times and locations.
Many respondents were pleased with the work of poll workers and elections staff but requested more time for advance voting, citing convenience and time constraints.
Speaking at the meeting, resident Becky Woomer said her niece, a University of Georgia student, had to miss classes to vote, and accessibility and consistency are critical.
“I just think that in cultivating faith and trust in voting in our county, we need maximum weekend voting [if] possible, and we need polling place hours to extend after people’s workday,” Woomer said. “We need young voters to think, ‘Okay, I can vote. It's easy to vote. Voting is the right thing to do,’ not, ‘This is tricky. It won't fit in my schedule. It's not something that I can consistently be a part of.’”
Some respondents, however, called for fewer early voting hours.
Resident James Heminger, a former poll worker, said many voters are not aware of elections until they see signage, and a prolonged advance voting period can lead to procrastination among voters.