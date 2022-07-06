Forsyth Elections Board strikes 12 voters from rolls

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections voted to strike a dozen registered voters from the county’s rolls at its July 5 meeting.

In a 3-2 vote, the board decided to remove the 12 voters based on evidence that they had either moved out of the county, had registered to vote somewhere else or had sold the property at which they were registered to vote.

Georgia law allows a voter to challenge the registration of other voters in their locality if they believe the person is not legally eligible to vote there. County resident Lori Wexler, who has filed challenges against more than 600 voters this year, submitted the request.

After a challenge is filed, the Board of Elections must review submitted evidence and determine whether the voter should be stricken from the rolls. Most of the strikes came down to a 3-2 vote, with the board’s two Republican appointees and Chairwoman Barbara Luth voting to uphold the challenges. Anita Tucker and Dan Thalimer, the board’s two Democrat appointees, voted against nearly all of the strikes.

Tucker said the Secretary of State’s office is in the process of clearing the state’s voter rolls itself, and that voters who should not be on the rolls would likely be removed through that process. She said she felt evidence Wexler provided against the voters’ qualifications was insufficient to remove them from the rolls.

In one case, the board also voted to report one of the stricken voters to state authorities for possibly violating elections law. Republican Appointee Joel Natt said he found evidence that one of the challenged voters was registered to vote in Forsyth County as well as Broome County, New York. Natt said the woman had voted twice in the November 2020 election, voting by absentee ballot in Forsyth County and voting in-person in New York.

The board unanimously dismissed 20 other challenges Wexler had filed against county voters. In some cases, the only evidence the board received was information from social media profiles stating the challenged voter was in another state.

The board was also set to hear more challenges filed by county resident Frank Schneider during the meeting, but Schneider withdrew the challenges as the hearings began.

Schneider has filed voter registration challenges against thousands of county voters this year. On May 12, the board unanimously voted to dismiss a challenge he had filed against nearly 13,000 voters, citing insufficient evidence and the close proximity of the May 24 primary.

Though he withdrew his challenges Tuesday, he signaled to the board that his efforts to lighten the county’s voter rolls would continue. He said he was working with other residents to find more efficient ways to gather evidence against voters who should not be on the rolls.

“We are taking a pot gun and shooting at an elephant here,” Schneider said. “Our voter rolls are about 15,000 people heavy.”

The board has received 13 filings of voter challenges in 2022, each challenging between 13 and 13,000 people on the rolls. All 13 of the challenges were filed by Wexler, Schneider or one other resident, William Quinn.