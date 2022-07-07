Forsyth elections board revives Sunday early voting debate

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections discussed plans for early voting in the upcoming midterm elections at its July 5 meeting.

Much of the discussion centered on whether to open the polls for Sunday early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. State law requires counties to open the polls on two Saturdays during the early voting period, but Sundays are optional.

The board took no formal vote on the matter, but discussions indicate that the county will likely not offer Sunday voting in November.

Back in February, the board approved Sunday early voting on one Sunday, May 15, ahead of the May 24 primary on a 3-2 vote, though it had the option to hold a second. Republican board appointee Joel Natt joined the two Democrat board members in approving the extra day, stating he believed the board should give it a chance.

After seeing the Sunday voter turnout during the primary, however, Natt says he is less inclined to offer the extra day for the general election. In the five hours the elections office was open for polling on May 15, 297 voters cast ballots. Natt said the extra voting day cost the elections department nearly $1,200, and that the value just didn’t add up.

The meeting drew three public speakers. All asked the board to consider expanding early voting hours. They noted Forsyth County’s growing population of professionals who work long hours and need more flexibility to get to the polls. One speaker asked the board to consider opening all polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all early voting days.

Natt agreed that the board should examine its early voting hours on weekdays and Saturdays, but he had reservations about Sunday voting. He noted that historically, midterm elections see far lower turnout than presidential election years.

Anita Tucker and Dan Thalimer, the board’s two Democratic appointees, argued in favor of Sunday voting. Thalimer argued that the gravity of the midterm election would likely drive a higher turnout than usual.

“This election this fall is going to be an avalanche of people,” Thalimer said. “I really, really suspect that we are going to have an enormous turnout for this election just because of the issues that have been raised.”

The Nov. 8 election will include several high-profile races in Georgia, including the rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams, as well as Republican Herschel Walker’s bid to unseat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Tucker noted the cost of May’s Sunday voting worked out to about $3.82 per voter, and she said the board could handle that amount.

All board members agreed that, regardless of early voting days and hours, the county is in need of more poll workers. Those interested in serving can visit the county’s elections office at 1201 Sawnee Drive or fill out an interest form on the Elections Department’s website.