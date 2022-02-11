Forsyth elections board OK's Sunday voting for May primary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections split 3-2 Feb. 11, narrowly approving one Sunday for early voting ahead of the May 24 primary election.
The vote will see the county’s elections office on Sawnee Drive open for early voting on Sunday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. State law would allow the county to open the polls on Mother’s Day, May 8, as well, but the board opted against it.
Democrat appointees to the board, Dan Thalimer and Randy Ingram, joined Republican appointee Joel Natt in approving the extra polling day. Chairwoman Barbara Luth and Republican appointee Carla Radzikinas dissented.
Ingram, who is resigning his seat at the end of the month, said that any opportunity the county can allow for someone to vote is a good thing. Luth argued that elections staff and poll workers would need a break on Sundays, and she disagreed with the premise of Sunday voting.
“At one time, we had 7 [a.m.] to 7 [p.m.] on Election Day only,” Luth said. “We have opened option after option after option for people to come and vote. We do not discourage people from voting here in Forsyth County.”
Natt said he understood the concern for staff, but the county should still experiment with Sunday voting for the primary. He said that, based on primary Sunday voting turnout, the board could reevaluate Sunday voting for future elections.
“At some point, we have to give everything a try,” Natt said. “If people really want to see [Sunday voting] in Forsyth County like they see it in other counties, they’ll show up. If they don’t want it, they won’t show up.”
The board also voted Friday to approve updated voting precinct and polling locations that will increase access to ballot boxes across the county, though some adjustments may be needed. Elections Director Mandi Smith said the department recently learned that Cumming First United Methodist Church, which was set to be the polling site for the new Mountainside precinct, will no longer be available.
The Mountainside precinct is located in the northwest of Cumming, encircling much of Ga. 20 and running as far north as Karr Road.
Smith presented a list of alternatives, including Friendship Baptist Church on Friendship Circle and Saints Raphael, Nicholas and Irene Greek Orthodox Church on Bethelview Road. She said either one of the churches may not have capacity to serve all precinct voters, so the precinct may need to be divided, and use each church.
Smith said that while these churches should be available for the primary elections, it was not certain whether they would be available for the Nov. 8 general election.
