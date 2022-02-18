Forsyth elections board faces more precinct changes

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With a May 24 primary looming, the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections is facing more challenges in its effort to expand the number of voter precincts and polling sites.
The board must now revise maps it approved Feb. 11 that included 28 voter precincts and 28 polling places.
The board had to scramble earlier this month when it learned that Cumming First United Methodist Church, polling site for the Mountainside precinct northwest of Cumming, would no longer be available. The board now proposes splitting the precinct in two, using Friendship Baptist Church as one polling site, and Saints Raphael, Nicholas and Irene Greek Orthodox Church as the other.
As the plan stands now, the southwest corner of the Mountainside precinct would be split into its own precinct, named Cheatam Creek, using the Greek orthodox church for polling. The remaining Mountainside precinct would vote at Friendship Baptist.
That’s not all.
The board subsequently learned that Silver City Baptist Church will no longer be available for voting, leaving the Silver City precinct in the northern part of the county without a polling site. The board discussed necessary changes to the maps at a Feb. 16 special called meeting.
As it stands now, the Silver City precinct would be absorbed into two neighboring precincts. Voters in the southern part of the current Silver City precinct would be absorbed into the Crossroads precinct to the east. The remainder would be absorbed into the Concord precinct to the west.
The board will hold another special called meeting at 8 a.m. March 24 to make the final decision on the proposed changes.