Forsyth elections board dismisses thousands of voter challenges

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections voted May 12 to dismiss challenges against the registration of 12,880 county voters.
Frank Schneider, who filed the challenge on May 9, had initially challenged 13,609 voters, but he revised the figure before the board meeting to remove names of voters he had previously contested. Since March, Schneider has challenged the registration of 1,200 other county voters.
His May 9 challenge alleged that the 12,880 voters had changed their address to a location they were not registered to vote at. He said he checked the county’s voter rolls and compared them with the National Change of Address registry.
When the massive challenge came up for discussion, Anita Tucker, a Democrat appointee to the board, motioned for the dismissal on the grounds that information from the Change of Address database was not sufficient to challenge residents’ registrations. She also cited the close proximity of the May 24 primary elections as a reason.
Carla Radzikinas, a Republican appointee to the board, seconded Tucker’s motion. The vote was unanimous.
Schneider accused the board of “moving the goalpost” on the evidence required to challenge voters. He noted some of his previous challenges had been upheld with similar evidence. Schneider declined an interview after the board’s decision.
The challenges, made under Section 230 of the Georgia Elections Code, would not have removed voters from the rolls had Schneider’s challenge been upheld. The listed voters would have been eligible to vote at a polling location, but would have to sign an affidavit with a registrar confirming their registered address was accurate.
Board Chairwoman Barbara Luth noted that if the board had upheld the challenges, the county Elections Department would have had to send notifications to everyone on the list – about 8 percent of the county’s approximately 172,000 registered voters. When asked if department staff would be able to handle such a task, Elections Director Mandi Smith simply said staff would do the work the board directed them to do.
The board also dismissed the majority of a previous challenge Schneider has filed against around 540 more voters. The challenge, initially filed in April, mostly cited similar address changes as evidence.
The board upheld 11 of Schneider’s April challenges. All but one had registered using a P.O. box as their address, which County Attorney Ken Jarrard said was not acceptable.
Board Member Joel Natt said he found the 11th voter’s information on voter rolls in Florida, and she had registered there after her most recent voting activity in Georgia.
During the meeting, the board also adopted guidelines governing future voter challenges and how evidence can be submitted. The guidelines require evidence regarding a voter challenge to submit either paper copies of evidence in person or by mail, or through a digital file such as a PDF. The item stemmed from a previous challenge the board received which provided only links to web pages as evidence.