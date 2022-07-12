Forsyth, Cumming deliberate on sales tax referendum

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners met with Cumming city officials July 11 to discuss the proposed countywide transportation local option sales tax referendum.
Cumming City Council members Linda Ledbetter and Joey Cochran sat with City Administrator Phil Higgins in the staff section of the County Commission Chambers during the five-minute meeting.
County Manager Kevin Tanner said the meeting, required by state law, will allow the county to begin the process of placing the tax referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. He said County Attorney Ken Jarrard is working to draft an intergovernmental agreement between the county and city spelling out distribution of revenues from the tax if it is passed by voters.