FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer’s 2021 water quality report is now online for residents to review. The report can be viewed at bit.ly/3yq9aLv or through the county’s website, forsythco.com.
The report provides information from 2020 on where the County’s water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to standards required by the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act. Forsyth County’s water met all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state drinking water health standards in 2020.
The report will also be included in county water and sewer bills and as a website link in the monthly invoice for users of paperless billing. Paper copies can be picked up at the Department of Water and Sewer office the county’s Administration Building, 110 E Main St., Suite 150.
