Forsyth County voting board seeks input for 2024 election

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections is asking voters to submit feedback on advance voting locations, hours and days ahead of the 2024 elections.
Residents can submit their thoughts at the Voter Registrations and Elections Office or by phone at 770-781-2118 until noon June 5. Responses are also accepted online at forsythco.com/vote until 5 p.m. June 1.
The board will hear public comments and review and discuss the feedback at its regular meeting at 1201 Sawnee Drive, 9 a.m. June 6.
County elections and voter registration information can be found at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections.