Forsyth County voters reject TSPLOST

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County voters narrowly defeated a proposed transportation sales tax that would have brought in an expected $250 million over the next five years.
Money from the tax was targeted for dozens of roadway projects throughout the county.
The one penny sales tax was rejected by 50.19 percent of voters. Totals show 49,681 votes cast for the measure and 50,066 votes cast against it.
Forsyth County officials could not be reached for comment on the election results.
The county signed an agreement with the City of Cumming in July laying out the formula by which proceeds from the tax would be split.
Forsyth County was to receive 92.3 percent – or $231 million – of the $250 million projected collections. Cumming’s share was set at just over $19 million.
Forsyth County had earmarked $173million for capital projects to offset congestion and “critical” new roadway connections, $27.7 million for multi-use trails and sidewalks, $20.7 million for intersection safety improvements, $4.6 million for existing roadway resurfacing and improvements, and $4.6 million for the Forsyth Quick Response Program, which will approach roadway problems that can implemented quickly.
Cumming had proposed three projects, including the $13.6 million Cumming Bypass Phase 1 and 2, $5 million to construct an additional lane on Ga. 20 from Samaritan Drive to Castleberry Road, and $500,000 for roadway resurfacing and maintenance.