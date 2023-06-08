Forsyth County veterans group visits with area seniors

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Cumming chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America visited dozens of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans at the Celebration Village Forsyth senior living home in Suwanee.
The chapter made routine visits to community senior homes to offer veterans of all wars a chance to socialize. During visits, members shared their personal stories of military service over coffee and pastries.
Members of the group also presented veterans who live in the homes with a cap embroidered with the name of their branch of service.