Forsyth County veterans’ group awards six students scholarships

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Cumming chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America awarded scholarships to six newly graduated Forsyth County students at an awards ceremony at the Cumming National Guard Armory June 6.
Each $2,500 scholarship issued at the eighth annual event commemorated a Georgian who was killed in combat during the Vietnam War.
Forsyth Central High School graduate Samantha Schoenfeld, who will attend the University of Georgia in the fall, received school funds in memory of U.S. Air Force Sgt. Larry Richard Todd of Chamblee.
A second Forsyth Central graduate, Grace Humphries, is also attending UGA. Humphries was awarded funds in memory of Congressional Medal of Honor recipient and Army Spc. Donald Ray Johnston of Columbus.
Ava Miller, who also graduated from Forsyth Central and will attend UGA, received a scholarship commemorating Army Cpl. Herman Fred Ivey of Lenox.
Home-schooled student Gabe St. George received the scholarship recognizing Army Pfc. Joel Ray Kelly of Columbus. St. George will attend Georgia Tech this fall.
Lambert High School graduate Lane Cassidy’s upcoming attendance at Clemson University will be supported by a scholarship recognizing Marine Corps Maj. John Gallagher of Savannah.
Newly graduated Denmark High School senior Olivia Edge was awarded a scholarship in memory of Army Spc. Joseph Champion of Decatur. Edge will also attend UGA.
“Those chosen are students who excel scholastically, participate in school activities and volunteer to make the community a better place,” chapter President Gary Goyette said. “Through their essays these young adults demonstrate a deep appreciation for and knowledge about the price of freedom.”
The families of four of the six deceased veterans were in attendance.