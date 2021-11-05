Forsyth County upgrades website to engage more residents

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County has enhanced its website to make it easier for residents to follow and be more involved in their local government.
County Manager Kevin Tanner said the new design takes a “180 degree turn” to the website.
The commissioners held their work session on Oct. 26 to view the details of the website to display how residents can engage and navigate their local government. The re-designed website went live the following day.
Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones-Mills said she’s gotten several complaints throughout the years about the website not being user-friendly, and the fresh face on the site is a welcome change, she said.
“I’m happy that staff took the time to do it correctly, and I hope the citizens will be happy with the results – I look forward to hearing from [residents],” Mills said.
Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney said the timeline of the project was over a year and a half span, and the new launch is “more appealing from a design standpoint.”
The county used two citizen focus groups during the design process to determine what residents wanted in a government website, Kenney said.
There was also a business focus group and two internal focus groups for departments within the county. Kenney said the curated information from the focus groups and the use of Google Analytics allowed them to improve Search Engine Optimization, which makes the site simpler to find the information.
“The big key was about making it easy to find the information that both citizens and businesses need in order to work with the county,” Kenney said. “It’s part of our overall goal to continue to move technology forward in Forsyth County.”
Kenney said the upgraded website and recent mobile application allows the county to streamline whatever material citizens and business owners may need. In a month, Kenney said there will be a survey sent out to website users to gauge its success.
To see the updated site, visit forsythco.com.
