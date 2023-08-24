Forsyth County to host state senior talent show

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Senior Services and the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association will host a Senior Talent Show at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Sexton Hall at 2115 Chloe Road.
County Senior Services staff said the department is seeking performers aged 50 and older from all experience levels across the state. Acts can include singing, dancing, storytelling, magic or other talents.
“The show is a great opportunity for those who love to be on stage and win trophies,” Senior Services Director Ruthie Brew said. The department last held the talent show in 2019.
Tickets to attend are also available for purchase at the same link. Tickets are $3 for admission and $8 for lunch.