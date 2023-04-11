Forsyth County to host annual Aging Well Expo

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Senior Services announced it will host its 19th annual Aging Well Expo from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20 at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College.
More than 70 vendors from senior residential communities, home care, legal services and recreational opportunities will attend the event. Free health screenings, giveaways and refreshments will also be available.
The free expo provides county seniors and their families with information and networking opportunities with local businesses and services in the community.
More information on the event can be found at https://www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Senior-Services/Expo or by calling Senior Services at 770-781-2178.
— Shelby Israel