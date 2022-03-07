Forsyth County to hold poll worker information sessions

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office is hosting informational sessions for those interested in serving as poll workers for the 2022 election cycle.
Morning, afternoon and evening sessions will be held March 7-11 at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive in Cumming, for residents seeking more information on becoming a poll worker.
Frequently asked questions, including poll worker requirements, duties, volunteer versus paid opportunities and more can be found at forsythco.com/pollworkers.
“Poll workers play an essential role in enabling citizens to participate in one of our nation’s most cherished freedoms,” Voter Registrations & Elections Director Mandi Smith said. “We are truly grateful for the residents of all backgrounds and ages who serve our community as poll workers.”
Meet and greet sessions will be held at:
- Monday, March 7 from 5:30–7 p.m.
- Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8-9 from 10–11:30 a.m. and 5:30–7 p.m.
- Thursday, March 10 from 5:30–7 p.m.
- Friday, March 11 from 2–3:30 p.m.
To receive additional information about the meet and greet sessions or to make a reservation to attend, please email pollworker@forsythco.com or call the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office at 770-781-2118. Reservations are required.