FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Lanier Technical College’s Forsyth campus will serve as the county’s COVID-19 vaccination hub. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a contract March 4 to rent a portion of the facility for distribution beginning March 17 for up to 57 days.
The county began its mass vaccination events in January at two locations — First Redeemer Church on Peachtree Parkway and Browns Bridge Church off Browns Bridge Road. When doses have been available, one vaccination event has been held at each location each week since.
“The churches have been wonderful,” Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes said. “We could not have done the last eight weeks without them.”
The county’s new agreement will centralize its vaccination efforts, which are being held in coordination with the Georgia Department of Health.
Grimes said approximately 11,600 people had received a vaccination dose through the county’s vaccination events as of March 4.
Grimes said the centralized location will allow the county to concentrate its efforts and can also cut down on wear and tear to equipment that is associated with moving the items to the two current vaccination locations.
The events will begin taking place at the college’s conference center. A schedule for the vaccine rollout at Lanier Tech will be finalized soon.
Grimes said Forsyth County’s vaccination support system was a major factor in the county’s eligibility for federal and state emergency agency financial aid. The board also approved an agreement with FEMA at the March 4 meeting that will provide financial support for some of the county’s expenditures related to COVID-19.
The Lanier Tech vaccination site joins a trend of new locations where thousands are expected to receive doses across the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced March 3 that five additional state-run vaccination sites are expected to come online March 17. They include sites in Chatham County, Ware County, Washington County, Muscogee County and at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Bartow County.
The state has already begun to administer doses at four other locations — the Delta Airlines Museum in Fulton County with other locations in Bibb, Dougherty and Habersham counties.
The sweep of new vaccination sites comes on the heals of an expected increase in available doses with FDA approving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use. The company’s vaccine is the first deemed effective with a single dose.
Grimes has told the board on several occasions the county will only move forward on a scheduled vaccination event if its has secured enough doses. Last month, the county was forced to cancel events because it could not secure enough doses because of limited supply.
