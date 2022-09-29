Forsyth County to apply for $19.1 million grant for water treatment

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County will apply for a $19.1 million grant from Georgia’s Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund to complete an expansion at the county’s Antioch Water Treatment Plant.
At a Sept. 9 work session, Forsyth County Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas told county commissioners the grant will be sought through a $400 million fund by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, for drinking water projects to support population increases.
Lucas said if the $19.1 million grant request is granted, Forsyth County will use the funding to expand the Antioch Water Treatment Plant off Antioch Road in north Forsyth, adding 7 million gallons of capacity to the plant to help meet future county water demands.
If the grant is awarded, the county would have until Oct. 31, 2026, to complete the expansion project.
Commissioners unanimously approved the grant application.
At the meeting commissioners also unanimously approved a $18.8 million contract for the Phase II expansion project at the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility in south Forsyth County.
Lucas said the expansion project will increase the facility’s capacity by 50 percent and will improve the facility and equipment.
The contract was awarded to Archer Western Construction and will be funded through the county’s Water and Sewer Capital Improvement Budget.
Members added to board
Commissioners also approved a resolution expanding the local Department of Family and Children’s Services Advisory Board from five to seven members.
In a letter to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in mid-August, Forsyth County DFCS Director Cara Bowen requested adding a position from the Forsyth County School System and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
“I believe that adding two additional board members will be additional voices in the community who can advocate on behalf of the local county office concerning DFCS’ legislative priorities and appropriations, support for foster children and foster parents and unmet needs in the community,” Bowen said
The two members appointed to the board are Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard J. Wiggins and Joseph C. Pak, lead counselor at Forsyth County Schools.
Wiggins and Pak will begin their five-year terms on Sept. 15.