Forsyth County to adopt new open records software

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved an agreement to acquire JustFOIA open records software, which would manage and consolidate county requests.
The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to acquire JustFOIA Open Records Request Management Software for $14,056 at an April 11 work session.
Constituent Services Liaison Toni Boyd said the Sheriff's Office and 911 Center use management software to handle requests, but the new contract with JustFOIA would allow the Sheriff’s Office more services for half the cost.
Boyd said general services in the county do not use management software, but requests are handled internally within departments.
“Our open records essentially boil down to three buckets,” County Manager David McKee said. “The Sheriff’s Office, 911 and then general government is what I’ll say.”
McKee said the JustFOIA system will streamline and centralize the process, and requesters can file a request and choose the appropriate bucket. He said the acquisition will have a cost saving of roughly $20,000 in year two.
The software would automatically record the time of a records request, McKee said, which would keep track of submission time for county officials and requesters.
Government officials have three business days to respond to a request, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said, though not necessarily fulfill the request unless the records are readily available.
Jarrard said the county could appoint an open records custodian who would oversee all requests under the new contract, rather than separate records liaisons for each department.
Commissioners will formalize the vote at a future regular meeting.
In other matters at the work session, commissioners unanimously approved a $58,785 change order to the Big Creek Greenway project. The change order also extends construction on phase five of the project for 133 days.
The change order with Diversified Construction of Georgia includes jack and bore extension; extended job site supervision; and extended general conditions for safety requirements on the project. Public Facilities Director Dan Callahan said the work is slated to be completed Aug. 15.
Also at the meeting, commissioners approved a change order for the construction of a web wall and related delay costs at the new Browns Bridge overpass for an additional cost of $2.1 million.
McKee said the work will not disrupt the newly opened bridge.
The County Commission also recognized April 9-15 as Telecommunicators Week, which recognizes the efforts of telecommunicators in the county 911 Center.