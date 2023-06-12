Forsyth County students engage in Day of Giving

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — More than 1,000 Piney Grove Middle School students participated in community service projects at the school’s Grizzly Great Day of Giving May 19.
Piney Grove Principal Tameka Osabutey-Aguedje said the day is dedicated to educating students on the importance of service, engaging them with hands-on projects and empowering them to find service opportunities in their own lives.
Leading up to the event, students donated food and hygiene products during the Grade War. Sixth and seventh graders also assembled summer fun kits, snack bags, hygiene kits and cat and dog toys. Eighth graders volunteered at libraries, schools, churches and charities to prepare other children for summer reading, visit animal shelters and play games with assisted living residents.
Osabutey-Aguedje said 1,050 students completed projects on campus and across Forsyth County and learned about future opportunities with local high school organizations on the day of giving, which also included guest speakers and a lunch on the lawn to celebrate students’ accomplishments.
“My favorite part of [the day] was writing people little notes of encouragement,” eighth grader Scout Zeitlin said.
The Grizzly Great Day of Giving also supports community organizations including Meals on Wheels, the Humane Society of Forsyth County, Backpacks of Love, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.