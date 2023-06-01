Forsyth County student sets course for the runway with unique designs

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With a passion for designing historical clothes with a modern flair, recent Pinecrest Academy graduate Audrey Matey dreams of taking her unique style to the runway.
In her final year at the Forsyth County academy, Matey enrolled in advanced placement art, in which she chose “Modernizing Historical Fashion” as the theme of her semester-long sustained investigation, an in-depth visual research project.
Matey designed outfits and accessories inspired by the Romantic, Regency, Edwardian and Victorian eras, as well as the 1920s. In an expansive sketchbook, she assembled dozens of clippings of runway inspiration, notes, materials and her own drawings.
Utilizing ruffles and floral patterns, Matey combined a corset with an exposed back and a short dress to give her Romantic era piece a modern flair. For the Regency era, she sewed a gown with an empire waistline and a detachable overlay.
Matey began researching and designing pieces for the project last summer under the guidance of her art teacher Theresa Grimaldi. Before the fall semester started, Grimaldi said Matey had made five original pieces.
“Audrey has the ability to kind of go home and take the time and focus on her work and then bring in this beautiful piece,” Grimaldi said. “It's been very cool to see as a teacher. Of course, there's been nurturing, but I feel like a lot of this just came from [her] passion for fashion just being allowed to kind of shine through in [her] project.”
Inspired by designs Grimaldi had shared with her, Matey also created an intricate crystal bead net dress that combines 1920s and Ancient Egyptian bead fashion. Her final product of the semester was her prom dress, a pink medieval-themed gown she designed and sewed herself.
The results of Matey’s hard work were displayed in her final AP portfolio and at a Spring Art Show. Grimaldi said younger students at the school, which serves preschool through 12th grade, were inspired by Matey’s work at the show.
“Through this whole process, I was trying to subconsciously investigate my own style,” Matey said. “Through this I realized that I really like older fashion and vintage style because I really like thrifting and stuff like that. I guess this was sort of a self-investigation, but I didn't realize it until the end.”
Matey said she aspires to a career in runway fashion. This fall, she will attend the Savannah College of Art and Design and major in fashion design.