Forsyth County shelter provides free adoptions

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for its fifth annual “Summer of Love” through Sept. 6.
All animal adoptions during the event include microchipping and vaccinations, as well as spaying and neutering. The shelter provides adoptions 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
“All of the pets in the shelter deserve a good home, and we are hopeful that this promotion will help families bring a new companion home this summer,” shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella said.
The shelter is off Ga. 400 at 4065 County Way. Further information on adoption can be found at forsythco.com/animal-shelter.