FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County is on the cusp of signing contracts 30-years in the making.
The County Commission voted at its May 11 work session to proceed with contracts with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will allow the county to pull water from Lake Lanier. The action comes after decades of litigation in the “Water Wars” between Georgia, Alabama and Florida over water rights.
“This is a big deal,” said Lewis Jones of King & Spalding, an advisory firm specializing in water and natural resource matters. “This is water security for Forsyth County…that we have never had before … We’ve been working on this for a very long time.”
Earlier this year, a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for Forsyth County to store water in the lake and to potentially install its own pump station.
Though a significant portion of Lake Lanier lies within Forsyth County, it has been unable to pull water directly from the source that provides drinking water to millions. The county buys raw water from the City of Cumming, which is one of a handful of cities and counties permitted to pull directly from the lake.
Deputy County Director Tim Merritt said the end of the current litigation allows the county to draw up its storage contract with the Corps and state EPD to pay for storage in Lanier.
“They allocate to us the storage space in Lake Lanier for the water we need,” Merritt said. “This water will carry us quite some time in the future. There is also a provision in the agreement that says, over time, as we can justify to EPD, to increase our water withdrawal of Lake Lanier…we will pay that pro-rata share cost. But it does give us the ability to withdrawal water out of Lake Lanier.”
The county will still need to continue its contract to buy raw water from Cumming in the years ahead, but it can now move forward installing its own intake facility.
Merritt told the Herald earlier this year the county might secure its permits to pull water from the lake sometime in 2022 or 2023, but an intake facility might not be online for another five to seven years.
Another contract that received preliminary approval at the May 11 work session will increase water security for the county during that timeframe.
Commissioners agreed to move ahead on constructing an additional raw water pump at the City of Cumming intake for up to $1.8 million for design, purchase, installation and inspection.
Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas said the additional pump will significantly increase the county’s water supply.
“The current pumps there provide about 25 million gallons a day, and our existing plant can treat 33 million gallons a day,” Lucas said. “We’re working on an expansion now to bring it up to 40 (million gallons per day), which would be completed within two years. We really need this. It also provides a lot of redundancy for us.”
Lucas said the county sees a peak summer usage of about 25 million gallons per day.
Lucas told commissioners that the added pump should provide the county with its water needs for the next seven to eight years while it looks to install its own intake.
He previously stated some advantages for the county directly pulling water from Lanier is added water security, a fallback if there is an issue at the City of Cumming intake, improved water quality and better prices for the county’s water customers.
