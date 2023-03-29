Forsyth County seniors visit state Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. — Senior Forsyth County residents visited the Georgia State Capitol for the Coalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly’s annual Senior Day Feb. 15.
The coalition set four 2023 goals for legislative action, including increased state funding for at-home senior care, improved access to oral health through Teledentistry, lifting of prohibitions that prevent Medicaid usage in assisted living and the creation of a state administered voluntary savings program for workers.
The 30 senior residents discussed issues with legislative delegates, toured the Capitol and watched floor debates in the Senate and House of Representatives chambers on the trip led by County Senior Services Director Ruthie Brew.
State Sen. Greg Dolezal and State Reps. Carter Barrett, David Clark, Brent Cox, Rick Jasperse, Todd Jones and Lauren McDonald discussed taxation, transportation and elections with the group.
“The Forsyth County delegation was so friendly and approachable,” said Sherry Nemiroff, a senior on the trip. “It was the first time many of us had ever talked to them.”
Georgia Council on Aging Executive Director Debra Stokes and member Vicki Johnson, who lives in Forsyth County, welcomed the group, and Brew said the residents had a wonderful day meeting their legislators.