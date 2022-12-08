Forsyth County seeks legislative tweaks to local election supervision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners have endorsed a set of tweaks to local elections law put forward by the County Board of Elections in the wake of the November midterms.
At their Dec. 6 work session, commissioners drafted three changes to local election practices that will be referred to the county’s legislative delegation for consideration before the Georgia General Assembly in January.
“The Board of Elections and Registrations in Forsyth County is a product of a local law adopted by the General Assembly and that’s where it’s best modified,” County Attorney Ken Jarrard said at the meeting.
Jarrard said the Board of Elections asked for a $100 increase to members’ monthly expenses, a change that would stagger the terms of board members and a change to when former members can qualify for elections.
Currently, former Elections Board Members cannot qualify for an elected position for six months after stepping down, Jarrard said.
“This manifests itself in a very real way. This year an individual coming off the Board of Elections wanted to qualify to run for the Soil and Water Conservation appointment,” he said. “And he wasn't able to do so because of this prohibition.”
Jarrard said he wasn’t sure where this part of Forsyth County’s elections law originated, but thought it, “may be something that has not aged well.”
Jarrard also said the Board of Elections needs to stagger its terms, so board members aren’t added all at once, and new members have a chance to train and learn before an election.
“It wasn't the original legislation … we had two new board members come on in September this last time before this big election, and it just was really hard to train them,” said Barbra Luth, chief registrar and chair of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Under the proposed change, new members would enter the board in late June, Jarrard said.
“This would be phased in over election cycles to allow for a more orderly transition,” he said. “New members coming in would have at least a little bit of time to get up to speed before getting right smack dab in the middle of an election.”
Lastly, Jarrard said the proposed changes would increase Elections Board members’ monthly allotment from $200 to $300.
Luth said the pay raise would bring it up to date with Georgia law and help support all the work they do to facilitate elections.
“They do a lot of work for that,” Luth said. “A lot of work.”
After a short discussion, the proposal was approved 5-0.