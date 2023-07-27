Forsyth County seeks additional poll workers

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office is seeking individuals 16 and older to serve as poll workers for upcoming election cycles.
To qualify, applicants must be a Forsyth County employee, resident or resident of an adjoining county; must be able to speak, read and write in English; must attend required training; and cannot be a convicted felon unless voting rights were restored at least a decade ago.
Prospective poll workers also cannot be a spokesperson for any party, candidate or issue on the ballot; and cannot be a candidate or relative of a candidate in the precinct in which they work.
“Poll workers are the foundation of the election process,” Voter Registrations and Elections Director Mandi Smith said. “People may not realize that it takes 650-plus poll workers to make an election cycle happen.”
Those interested can attend preview sessions in July, August and September at the County Voter Registrations and Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive.
Seats are limited. More information on duties, registration and requirements can be found at forsythco.com/pollworkers.
For direct information, you can also call 770-781-2118 or email pollworker@forsythco.com.