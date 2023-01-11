Forsyth County seeks $1.5 million grant for McGinnis Ferry Road

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved an application for funding the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road in a Jan. 10 work session.

The application for funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation Infrastructure Bank Grant would help fund the costs of widening the road. The board approved the item 5-0.

The board also unanimously voted to settle the final amounts in two civil cases regarding the project. Initially approved by the board in December 2022, the settlements granted to the landowners total $751,350.

In March 2022 the board approved over $6.3 million in property acquisitions to allow for the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road.

The board also voted 5-0 to request from the Georgia Department of Transportation traffic signals on the north and southbound ramps at Ga. 369 at Ga. 400. It also applied for a signal at Ga. 369 and Bridgetown/Coal Mountain Parkway.

In other matters at the work session, commissioners approved $100,000 from the U.S. Treasury’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund for general local government improvements. A portion of the funds would go toward cancer screenings for the Forsyth County Fire Department.

Fire Chief Barry Head said the funds would help pay for the department’s next round of screenings.

Commissioners Kerry Hill and Alfred John said they felt the funds package allotment was too broad and would prefer to know more specifically how the money would be used.

“I mean, I know we’ve got tremendous needs on the greenway. I know we've got tremendous needs trying to have our firefighters have their own training complex,” District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said. “It’d be nice if when we get these pots of money, we would have something you can look at the end of the day.”

Commissioners also approved a grant to purchase resources for the Department of Recycling and Solid Waste, an application for grant funding for the Buford Trout Hatchery. They also authorized Forsyth County to provide water services to the Pickett subdivision, which extends into the City of Milton in Fulton County.