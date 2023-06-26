Forsyth County Schools to adopt tax rate, budget

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Education will approve its final budget and set a property tax rate at a meeting June 29.

The school system is proposing a tax rate of 16.718 mills, down a full mill from its original proposal. One mill represents $1 in taxes for each $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.

Most of the school millage rate, 15.3 mills, is reserved for maintenance and operational costs. The remaining 1.418 mills goes to debt service.

The School Board initially proposed a 17.718-mill rate at a May 31 meeting, but it was reduced June 15 following numerous requests for relief from taxpayers.

School taxes represent the greatest portion of a Forsyth County resident’s tax bill.

As of June 20, county government officials are proposing a tax rate of 7.896 mills.

Combined, taxpayers can expect their properties to be levied a total of 24.614 mills.

The School Board is proposing a $645 million operating budget. Some $470 million of the total, roughly 73 percent, is dedicated to instructional costs.

Schools Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel said at a May meeting that over half of the proposed budget's 10 percent increase from 2023 accounts for state-mandated health care costs and pay raises for teachers.

Public hearings on the proposed mill levy and budget were held May 31 and June 15, with two additional called hearings for the tax rate held June 22.

The Board of Education will formally vote on the budget and tax rate at the Professional Development Center at 1120 Dahlonega Highway 5 p.m. June 29.