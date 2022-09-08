Forsyth County schools receive $126,000 in grants

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Three teams of school officials traveled Forsyth County Aug. 26 to participate in a yearly tradition — the Forsyth County Education Foundation Grant giveaway.
School leaders visited 25 schools in the afternoon, awarding 30 grants worth $126,567 to fund educational programs and initiatives.
“The Forsyth County Education Foundation is, yet, another great example of the tremendous support our students and staff receive in FCS,” Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said.
The Forsyth County Education Foundation Grant is funded by the Duck Dive for Education, which “adopts” out hundreds of rubber duckies drawn from the pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center for a chance to win $10,000.
Among the grants awarded was: $5,000 to North Forsyth High School’s Science Ambassador program to help with science nights at local elementary schools; $4,945 awarded to Shiloh Point Elementary for a book vending machine; $5,000 awarded to South Forsyth Middle School for new adaptive swings for students in specialized instruction classes.
Program leaders estimate all 30 grants awarded in 2022 will impact over 33,500 students.
Bearden said the 2023 Duck Dive for Education will kick off in the spring, and the foundation’s other major fundraiser, the Dr. Jim and Peggie Morrow iChallenge takes place in October.
“Thank you to our entire community for supporting the two primary fundraisers for the Education Foundation,” he said.