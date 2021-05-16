Forsyth County school buses roll on through gas shortage

CUMMING, Ga. — By the time the school year ends in mid-May, the 375 buses in the Forsyth County Schools System will have traveled nearly 4.7 million miles — the equivalent of 185 trips around the globe.
The logistics involved in ensuring the district’s 25,000 daily riders get from home to school and back is always challenging. Throw in a perceived fuel shortage and panic buying last week, and pre-planning for crisis becomes even more important, said district officials.
A cyberattack on Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline on May 8 led to a fuel shortage across the state, primarily from a run on stations from panicked motorists.
“Thankfully our buses run on diesel,” said Communications Director Jennifer Caracciolo. “We average 3,500 gallons of fuel per day for our buses, but we have our own fueling stations.”
On Friday, nearly a week after the pipeline shut down, industry tracker Gas Buddy reported 51 percent of Georgia’s gas stations still remained without fuel.
Caracciolo said Forsyth County Schools is a priority customer for their fuel vendor which ensured the pumps would continue to flow all week despite the regional run on gas.
“We track our usage daily and spoke with them as soon as this occurred,” Caracciolo said. “And they ensured us that they had enough supply to meet our needs.”
She said she was not aware of any staffing issues from teachers and others who were unable to report to work because of the fuel shortage.
Although last week’s event was isolated, Caracciolo said the district is always aware of the disruption that can be caused when transportation issues occur. Getting kids safely to and from school impacts every other function of a school system.
“Every year we review routes and make adjustments to be more efficient on our times and resources,” Caracciolo said. “And if absolutely necessary, we [plan for] online learning, which we utilized for many years for inclement weather and recently for COVID.”
Caracciolo said she is aware some school districts are moving toward replacing diesel buses with propane to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.
“[District leadership has] discussed this, but we do not have immediate plans at this time,” she said.
