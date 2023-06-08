Forsyth County School Board may lower millage rate as taxes increase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County School Board might adopt a lower tax rate on property this year, but that doesn’t mean homeowners will be spared.
With a significant increase the value of commercial and residential property, Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel told members of the Board of Education May 31 the district is recommending a tax rate on property, or mill levy, of 17.718 mills.
The new rate, Hammel projects, will amount to an effective increase of 17.39 percent in tax revenues from last year. In the 2023 budget, the district decreased the debt service levy by 1 mill, which Hammel said will result in over $40 million saved in ad valorem taxes for county property owners when combined with the new rate.
Hammel said the district anticipates costs to increase just over 10 percent in the 2024 fiscal year, the result of state mandated pay increases for teachers, health care costs and further salary and step increases for employees. The district also projects student enrollment to increase to 54,535, a 13.4 percent increase from 2018.
With the proposed budget, the district would see $28.5 million in excess revenue for the 2024 fiscal year.
Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said the district receives quality basic education funding from the state, and in recent years, the state has been able to grant full funding without requiring austerity cuts, which can happen during a recession.
“Most school systems, when they went through the recessions in the late 2007, 2008, whenever that time period was before 2010, they either had to freeze salaries or had a reduction in staff because there's really nowhere else to go,” Bearden said. “We’re a people business. We’re 89 percent people … For a school system, you have to cut into your budget, you have to cut into people.”
However, Board Member Mike Valdes said the Board of Education has received feedback from concerned homeowners, and with the rising cost of living, he thinks the School Board should consider lowering the tax rate by 2 mills.
“If we're predicting and we're anticipating, we’re expecting our revenues to be in question because of a potential recession, is this really the time to do something that's not sustainable, right?” Valdes asked. “I think we fund our $645 million budget, and the excess revenue, we give it back to the taxpayer.”
Five county residents addressed board members with their financial concerns.
"I'm here on behalf of our children,” speaker Nancy Babbitt said. “I think we have great schools, and I think we do a great job, but what good is it if they can't afford to live here when they graduate?”
County Planning Commissioner Stacy Guy attended the meeting to speak as a citizen and a taxpayer, and he agreed the millage rate should be lowered 2 mills.
“These are real, kitchen table economics types of issues,” Guy said. “At the end of the day, the amount of taxes in real dollars that you're assessing on the community, the people that live here, is astronomically exploding.”
Hammel said the upcoming fourth version of the budget should be the final one. The next public hearing is scheduled for June 15.