Forsyth County School Board adopts budget, sets tax rate

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Education adopted a $645 million budget and set its property tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year June 29.
The school system approved a tax rate of 16.718 mills, down a full mill from its original proposal. One mill represents $1 in taxes for each $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.
Most of the school millage rate, 15.3 mills, is reserved for maintenance and operational costs. The remaining 1.418 mills goes to debt service.
The School Board initially proposed a 17.718-mill rate in May, but it was lowered following numerous requests for relief from taxpayers.
Schools Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel said the 2024 millage rate will save county residents over $62 million in taxes.
As of June 20, Forsyth County government officials are proposing a tax rate of 7.896 mills. Combined, property owners face a total of 24.614 mills from local government.
Additionally, homeowners will receive a state tax relief grant credit of $18,000 off the 2023 assessed value of their property for the maintenance and operations portion of the rates.
The School Board also approved a floating homestead exemption in February that caps annual property value increases at 5 percent.
The Board of Education adopted a $645,344,053 operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Some $470 million of the total, roughly 73 percent, is dedicated to instructional costs.
Hammel said over half of the budget's 10 percent increase from 2023 comes from state-mandated health care costs and pay raises for teachers.
Public hearings on the proposed mill levy and budget were held May 31 and June 15, with two additional called hearings for the tax rate held June 22.