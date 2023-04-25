Forsyth County schedules public surveys to update transportation plan

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With ever-increasing growth in population and commerce, Forsyth County is updating its transportation plan.
This marks the first change to the comprehensive transportation plan since 2018. The plan uses stakeholder and community input to draft guidelines for future transportation investments, including needs, funding decisions and projects.
Since the plan’s last update, the county reported a 132 percent population increase between 2000-2019. In 2021, Forsyth County abandoned its longtime membership in the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission and joined the Atlanta Regional Commission to reflect its demographic more suited to the Atlanta Region.
The update is funded in partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission under the Federal Surface Transportation Program.
Work will include drafting an action plan that will include project recommendations and transportation-related improvements, such as new roads, road widenings, intersection improvements and possible accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians.
County officials are asking residents to engage in the process through virtual and in-person meetings this year in April and May and in August and September.
Through the end of May, the county will host a booth at community events, an online survey and an open house meeting from 5-7 p.m. April 26 at the Central Park Recreation Center.
The survey can be completed at wikimapping.com/Forsyth-County-Comprehensive-Transportation-Plan.html.
The county will also host five district-centered open houses on project prioritization in August and September, as well as a second online survey.
Plan documents, updates and event information can be found at forsythctp2024.com/.
— Shelby Israel