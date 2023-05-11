Forsyth County schedules annual Citizens’ Academy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Those who wish to learn more about how Forsyth County government operates may attend any of a series of summer programs the county has on tap.
County staff announced the second annual Citizens’ Academy, which will take place twice monthly on Wednesdays from May 24-Aug. 30. The classes will run from 6-8 p.m., and participants must be at least 18 years old and a county resident, student or business owner.
Officials from the county Finance, Fire, Community Development and Planning departments will host some of the classes.
County Manager David McKee said the program is designed to inspire residents to become community leaders themselves.
Space in the classes is limited, and spots will be given on a first come, first served basis. Those interested can fill out an application at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Communications/Community-Engagement/Citizens-Academy-Application.
Applications must be submitted by May 5. For more information on the academy, residents are asked to contact Taylor Hall at TDHall@forsythco.com.
— Shelby Israel