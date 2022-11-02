Forsyth County road projects touted at 2022 transportation summit

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a mile from the nearly completed Ga. 400 and Ga. 369 interchange, hundreds of business and government leaders gathered at Browns Bridge Church for the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit Oct. 13.
Hosted each year by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce to update the community on transportation projects in the region and discuss vital road projects funded by local tax dollars, the 2022 was a smashing success with nearly sold-out attendance, local officials said.
“Forsyth County has grown vastly over the last decade and the County has matched that progression with improvements to our infrastructure that address not only Forsyth’s residents today but Forsyth residents of tomorrow and beyond,” Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner said.
Participants got an inside look at the major projects shaping Forsyth County today and heard a panel discussion with Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, District 11 state Rep. Rick Jaspers, and Former Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Carter Patterson.
Panelists talked about the demands on state and local infrastructure, investments made to roadways like Ga. 9 and Ga. 400, and many other topics.
Forsyth County and the Chamber of Commerce also presented McMurry with the inaugural Champion of Transportation Award for his many years of service to the state and region.
“Quite a surprise, but it’s really been an honor to work with so many great people,” McMurry said. “It’s truly partnerships and people that make things happen.”