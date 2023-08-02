Forsyth County road improvements draw attention from regional agency

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission is eyeing Forsyth County, one of the state’s most populous and fastest-growing counties, for transportation investments in the coming decades.
Atlanta Regional Commission CEO and Executive Director Anna Roach updated county commissioners at a work session July 25 on the ARC metropolitan transportation plan, a blueprint for transportation investments in Metro Atlanta through 2050.
Forsyth County is the 11th and the newest member county of the ARC, a collaborative planning effort representing most Metro Atlanta governments.
“Principally, we work to address the biggest traffic bottlenecks across our region,” Roach said. “Anybody that commutes to Metro Atlanta or to central Atlanta from Forsyth [County] feels that pain."
Roach said the metropolitan transportation plan aims to invest $900 million in 27 Forsyth County projects by 2050. Projects include widening Ga. 20 and Ga. 369 and a multi-use trail for walking and biking along Pilgrim Mill Road.
The ARC metropolitan transportation plan allocates some $173 billion to ease congestion, expand transit options, add safety improvements, provide alternative transportation, maintain infrastructure and enhance accessibility for travel on foot and on bicycle.
Roach said the plan is revisited every four years to consider how transit has changed in its coverage areas. Each year, the ARC disperses federal funding for transportation projects through its transportation improvement plan.
“We do long-range planning,” she said. “Then, we take a look at the plan every four years, and then we annualize those investments with implementation dollars each year.”
The county joined the ARC in 2021 after nearly 60 years with the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which encompasses 12 counties in North Georgia.
Roach said the ARC has allocated more than $300 million for Forsyth County between the 2022 and 2025 fiscal years in transportation funds, which includes realignment improvements on Ga. 9 and Jewell Bennett Road.
The ARC has also funded a bus rapid transit feasibility study for the Ga. 400 corridor from Windward to McFarland parkways. Currently, the county has no major mass transit network of its own, and MARTA does not operate in Forsyth County.
The county has two public transit options: Common Courtesy, a third-party ride sharing service, and Access Forsyth, a demand-based bus system that allows residents to schedule rides in advance.
Both systems are the product of Link Forsyth, the county’s first public transportation master plan in 2021.
“Our population forecast at the Atlanta Regional Commission predicts that … the Metro Atlanta area will add 1.8 million people by 2050,” Roach said. “Our latest forecast shows that [Forsyth County] will add over 159,000 residents by 2050.”
Forsyth County commissioners requested the ARC consider ways to address congestion on Ga. 306, which becomes packed within 1 mile of the Browns Bridge Road exit off of Ga. 400. Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said the highway is not due for state improvements for 25 years.
Forsyth County residents are encouraged to provide feedback and thoughts on transportation in the county with the ARC at transportation@atlantaregional.org.
The county will distribute a QR code for the transportation plan survey in the coming weeks.