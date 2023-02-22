Forsyth County resident shares rezoning safety concerns

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — While some nearby residents have raised concerns over increased traffic, Forsyth County officials approved a rezoning Feb. 16 allowing new residential development on agriculture land near Daves Creek and Old Atlanta roads.
County commissioners approved the rezoning application 3-0, with commissioners Alfred John and Todd Levent absent.
The request to rezone 32 acres from agricultural land to a single-family residential district was submitted by SkyLand Homes in December 2022. The Forsyth County Planning Commission recommended approval of the project at its public hearing Jan. 31, at which resident Ravi Yeluguri and seven other residents spoke in opposition.
Yeluguri, who lives on Rockleigh Way, said the intersection of Daves Creek and Old Atlanta Roads near the development is unsafe for area residents, and he requested the commissioners improve the intersection before moving forward with the rezoning.
Yeluguri said he first expressed concerns over the dangers as early as 2017. That February, Yeluguri said, a week-long traffic study was performed on the intersection, and another was conducted in February 2022.
He said the most recent traffic study may have been inadequate because of more people working from home due to COVID-19.
“The traffic analysis report will not show how many people are avoiding that intersection, going and taking longer routes and stuff like that,” Yeluguri said. “That’s primarily what I want to bring to your notice.”
Yeluguri said those who drive the route daily know the dangers, and adding more homes will add more drivers, increasing the chances for an accident.
County Commissioner Laura Semanson said even one more home will increase traffic, but not to the extent that the commission can hold the developer responsible for improving the intersection.
“That said, we have worked with engineering to try to come up with the best possible way to route that traffic going through across from a subdivision that’s on the straightaway, rather than on the curve at Daves Creek,” Semanson said.
She said the county is working on its updated transportation plan, and she requested possible improvements and solutions for the Old Atlanta Road area.
In other matters at the Feb. 16 meeting, commissioners approved the Vine Community Church’s request to operate a foster home in a future expansion to its building.
“Seeing we have seven foster homes in our county of 265,000 now, I would say this is very needed,” Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said.
Commissioners also unanimously approved an increase to the county hotel and motel excise tax, raising the current rate from 5 percent to 8 percent.