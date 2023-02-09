Forsyth County reopens bidding on Polo Fields equestrian center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Polo Fields equestrian center may have one last chance at life after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted to reopen bidding on the stables at a Feb. 7 work session.
County commissioners voted 4-0 to extend bidding through the end of April. The item was proposed by commissioners Todd Levent and Cindy Jones Mills. Commissioner Alfred John was absent.
Levent said interested bidders must cover the costs to restore and maintain the facility, like how the United Futbol Academy uses the soccer portion of the fields.
Commissioner Laura Semanson said the previous issue was not a lack of interest, but it was because the facility cost too much to repair.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Laura Pate said the county had an eligible bidder, but they had only wanted to lease the facility if the county paid for the repairs.
In 2022, commissioners voted to demolish the stables. Assessments showed the facility had extensive water damage and black mold issues.
Former county Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said at a Nov. 22 County Commission meeting the cost to renovate the facility would be between $600,000 and $800,000. Meanwhile, the estimated cost of demolition would run $175,000.
Residents asked commissioners at a Feb. 2 public hearing to preserve the equestrian side of the field and to continue the bidding process.
In other matters at the work session, commissioners approved $1.1 million in improvements at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant. The amount includes construction, completion of the Ozone System Replacement Project and part replacement.
The commission previously voted in favor of a $2.3 million treatment system at the plant at a Jan. 24 work session.
Commissioners also unanimously voted to replace the sports lighting at Coal Mountain Park. The new lighting will cost $998,500, and it has remote control and energy-saving capabilities, Pate said.
Commissioners approved $86,000 in improvements to the park at a January work session.