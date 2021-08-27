Forsyth County renews pledge to open agenda material for online viewing

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly two years after announcing it would make its meeting agenda backup material accessible to the public online, Forsyth County is preparing to throw the switch, joining nearly all other local governments in Metro Atlanta.

The County Commission voted Aug. 24 to begin implementing a system to allow residents online access to background material for agenda items it discusses during meetings. Up till recently, and for more than a decade before, the county has had to print out hundreds of pages of background documents and distribute them in binders to each commissioner for reference during meetings. There was no widespread distribution of the binder material to the public before or during meetings.

The move from paper to pixel is expected to save money and will give residents a chance to follow the action at commission meetings like they never have before.

“We think this is a great step forward,” said Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney.

The system is scheduled to launch for the Oct. 12 commission work session.

Former Forsyth County manager says secrecy prevails in local government Former Forsyth County manager Eric Johnson has spoken out against the county’s top policymakers, claiming they prefer to conduct much of their business out of the public eye and give excessive power to the county attorney.

Surrounding counties, like Fulton and Gwinnett, have had electronic agenda packets available online for more than a decade. Cherokee and Dawson counties have made their agenda support material available online for at least the past two years. Municipalities, including Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and Sandy Springs, have made it a practice for years to post agendas and supporting packets online.

The City of Cumming posts only the agenda online, with no backup materials.

Kenney said that when Forsyth County commissioners first approved funding for the online upgrade in 2019, implementation began in-house. Most of the latter part of 2019, he said, was spent training employees how to use the software to incorporate supporting documents into the online agenda.

“We wanted to make sure that staff was comfortable with the process and understood and knew how to use the new software,” Kenney said.

The rollout was sidetracked with the advent of the pandemic, and the focus turned to how to get government to function remotely, Kenney said.

“We’re back in a good position at this point where we felt like we’re ready to begin moving in the direction of publishing the agenda book online,” Kenney said.

While county commissioners agreed opening access to background materials will be a positive step, they had some hesitation about people’s expectations of the agenda document. They said the agenda is sometimes amended late in the process, and even the support documents can change hours before a meeting.

Commissioner Todd Levent said late changes are rare, and additions to the agenda can simply be announced at the beginning of the meeting.

Commissioner Laura Semanson asked whether the commissioners’ packet generally contains documents that require redacting, items such as license applications that include private information.

Pull Quote “This is about being more transparent, for goodness sake, not less.” - Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard

Following the meeting, the County Attorney’s Office said material that could be redacted might include information on a license application or a citation, like a person’s private cellphone number or date of birth.

County Attorney Ken Jarrard said commissioners can announce changes at meetings as they come up.

Following the commission meeting, Jarrard said most of the documents associated with the agenda are contracts, Power-Point presentations and spreadsheets.

“But there are some documents, from time to time, that do contain some sensitive information,” Jarrard said, adding that he hopes no one considers guarding private information as a move to deceive the public. “This is about being more transparent, for goodness sake, not less.”