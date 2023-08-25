Forsyth County receives equipment for rapid response to heart attacks

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents received equipment and training July 25 as part of the 4 Minute City initiative, aimed at reducing deaths from sudden cardiac arrest.
County staff said 30 people with first responder training and medical expertise attended training at the County Public Safety Complex. The group was armed with the program’s mobile AEDs, or automated external defibrillator. In all, 300 of the devices are set to roll out in the county.
Those who attended the training are now part of the program’s Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement, or CARE, Team. Each member has a mobile AED and can be dispatched by the 911 Center to respond to cardiac arrests until EMS arrives.
The team will also provide feedback on the devices before they are fully distributed in the county.
Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, chief of the Cardiovascular Institute at Northside Hospital, said the AEDs may better inform hospital staff about the events prior to a patient’s cardiac arrest.
“This new system can provide real data from these cardiac arrest emergencies before EMS arrives on scene,” Marshall said. “Our doctors are very excited and feel this is a game-changer.”
In February, Forsyth County became the third partner community in the program, which seeks to raise the survival rate of sudden cardiac arrests.
The program is in partnership between Avive Solutions and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Fire Department, Central EMS, the Emergency Management Agency, the 911 Center, the Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Association and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
“Our 911 team knows that each second after a cardiac arrest call comes in is crucial to getting medical attention to the victim before it’s too late,” County 911 Director Tom Cisco said. “Having these AEDs available for our 911 professionals to dispatch so close to the scene of the incident, as well as the willing citizens on the CARE Team ready to accept those calls, is an incredible resource that we are fortunate to have added to our emergency response measures.”