Forsyth County quickens pace on annexations alert

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials are firing the afterburners in an effort to notify residents about pending annexations from the City of Cumming.
In the two weeks since launching the campaign, the county has already devised a system that would have notices sent to property owners adjacent to and within 500 feet of the proposed annexation, whether they live inside or outside the city limits. The affected landowners would be identified by the Planning and Community Development Department, and the notices would be dispatched through the mailroom.
The letters would alert nearby residents that the county has received an application for annexation, identify the parcel number and, if possible, the address.
It would also provide a link to the county’s geographic information system to provide more details on the location.
Molly Esswein, an associate with County Attorney Ken Jarrard’s law firm, told commissioners that the county could employ proprietary software to set up a portal that residents could access online to view detailed maps and documents relating to the property up for annexation.
She provided commissioners with a visual tour of how the website could operate.
The user could click on the property under consideration and have access to all documents related to the parcel, including the City of Cumming’s schedule to hold public hearings on the annexation.
Esswein said the portal could also show recent annexations and historical documents, including Cumming City Council meeting minutes, that pertain to the property’s transfer from county to city control.
Esswein said one issue that requires addressing is whom residents should contact to get more information or to express concerns.
“I don’t know whether you want to invite that level of email volume into your email account,” Esswein said. “We could always say, this is under the city’s standards, it’s a city application, direct any questions about the development to the city Planning Department, but that may not be taken very well by the city.”
County commissioners directed Esswein to move forward with the letter notifications.
“I think time is of the essence,” Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said. “The main complaint I keep hearing from citizens is they don’t know [about the annexations].”
She said the county should provide affected property owners of the potential that the land use on the parcel could be changed if annexed into the city. Cumming introduced a zoning category two years ago that essentially keeps an annexed parcel locked into its current use. But after a year, it can be zoned for other uses.
County officials have intimated that the city uses that category to deflect protests during the annexation process.
Commissioner Molly Cooper, whose district includes the city, said she thinks more work needs to be done on the notification process before it is adopted as a county policy. She recommended getting the notices in the newspapers and on the county’s website for starters.
Commissioner Laura Semanson said the letters should list the Cumming City Council and the mayor as the contact for questions.
Over the past two years, Cumming has absorbed almost 500 acres of property into its city limits through more than a dozen separate annexations, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
