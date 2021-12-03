Forsyth County proposes town hall to discuss Denmark Park future

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County commissioners say they plan to host a town hall meeting to clarify issues about the fate of Denmark Park and a possible land swap with owners of the Polo Fields.
The arrangement, still in the exploratory phase, provides Forsyth County would trade about 50 acres of undeveloped land within the park off Windy Hill Drive for about 39 acres at the Polo Fields — land that includes six existing soccer fields.
Right now, close to 1,300 area youth participate in recreation programs at the Polo Fields through county affiliate organization UFA. The county leases the fields from the property owners, and UFA pays the county for their use. UFA also pays to maintain the soccer fields.
The Polo Fields owners notified the county three years ago they want to close the operation and sell the land.
When the county found the sale price too expensive, it opted to buy the 81-acre property for Denmark Park four miles to the south.
Speaking at the Dec. 2 Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Todd Levent said he’s been getting deluged with emails about a possible deal that would decimate plans for developing Denmark Park.
“There are so many moving parts to this, we don’t know where we are yet,” Levent said.
Levent has argued that none of this would be an issue if the county had followed through on plans to fund development of Denmark Park. Soon after the land was purchased, he said, Denmark Park had been labeled a top priority by the Parks and Recreation Commission for recreational programming. Plans called for $12 million in funding to build fields, trails and other amenities. But, despite his own efforts, the money was never approved, Levent said.
While the land sits fallow, more than half the property has been opened up for drone enthusiasts to use on Wednesdays and weekends.
While the proposed land swap involves about 10-acre disparity, Levent said the park land includes wetlands and topographical challenges that would limit construction to four soccer fields.
Plus, he said, funding to build soccer fields at Denmark Park is simply not available, and it doesn’t look like it will be for another five years, and that’s if voters extend the current local option sales tax.
“It could be anywhere from eight, nine, ten years out before the back part that’s being considered gets the four fields that are in the plan shown today,” Levent said. “The consideration is we need fields for our children now.”
Commissioner Laura Semanson suggested that commissioners hold a town hall once more details are worked out, so residents can weigh in on how they’d like the county to proceed.
The suggestion drew unanimous consent from the other four commissioners.
In other matters presented at the Dec. 2 meeting, the commission approved a rezoning application that would allow construction of a conservation subdivision on a 78-acre site at the southwest corner of Burris Road and Ga. 9. The property had been zoned agricultural.
The developer, Taylor Morrison, has platted the site for 93 lots with homes selling in the mid-$400,000 range, according to the firm’s attorney, Ethan Underwood.
Nearby residents who spoke at the public hearing wanted assurances that the 60-foot buffer would be preserved. Commissioners approved the zoning change and stipulated that the developer construct a black, vinyl chain link fence abutting residential properties.
