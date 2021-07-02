Forsyth County proposes steady tax rate on property

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County is expected to keep its tax rate unchanged for next year, but with rising property values, many residents could still see an increase in property taxes.

Last month, the county announced it expects its Maintenance and Operations millage rate — which funds most of the day-to-day operations of the county — to remain unchanged at 4.791 mills. The Fire Department millage rate and bond rate are also expected to remain unchanged, making for a total county property tax rate of 7.896 mills.

Homeowners of a property with a fair market value of $400,000 would pay about $1,260 in property taxes to the county next year if the millage rate remains unchanged. The 2022 tax rate for Forsyth County Schools has not been announced, but it currently stands at 17.3 mills. If that rate remains unchanged for 2022, the same homeowner would owe $4,418 in county and school property taxes next year.

Millage rate primer To help fund their budgets, governments set a millage rates — or tax rate — on property. One mill brings in $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. In Georgia, a property’s taxable value equals 40 percent of its appraised — or real — value. A home with a real value of $400,000, for example, would have a taxable value of $160,000.

Even at the same tax rate, many homeowners will likely pay slightly more in property taxes next year over their 2021 payment. Forsyth County saw an increase of 4.54 percent in the county’s overall tax digest, and with increased property values comes a hike in taxes owed.

The county said about 2 percent of the increase to the tax digest stems from higher value assessments on existing properties. The remaining 2.5 percent is attributed to new construction during 2020.

A homestead exemption on any properties would decrease the total amount owed.

Residents can apply for a regular homestead exemption, which deducts $8,000 from the assessed value of a home when calculating taxes owed on the Maintenance and Operations and fire department portions of the millage rate. The school and state portion of the millage rate is reduced by $2,000 of assessed value.

Some residents are eligible for other exemptions. Residents 65-years or older before January 1 can apply for a school tax homestead exemption, and those 62-years or older can apply for a separate school tax exemption based on income. Seniors may also be eligible for a “double homestead,” provided their total gross household income does not exceed $40,000.

The county also makes available exemptions for disabled residents, disabled veterans and to non-married surviving spouses of members of the U.S. armed forced killed in war or conflict who receive spousal benefits from the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

Residents can apply for exemptions throughout the year, but they must apply by April 1 to receive the exemption for that tax year.

Residents will be given three opportunities to give their take on the millage rates in upcoming meetings. The county will host three open houses at the Forsyth County Administration Building this month. The first two will be July 8 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a third meeting slated for July 22 at 6 p.m. The county expects to adopt the millage rate July 22 at 6:30 p.m. during the County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting that night.