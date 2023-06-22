Forsyth County proposes steady tax rate as property values increase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County homeowners may pay higher property tax bills as values rise, but the county hopes to ease some of the burden by keeping its tax rate steady for next year.
County staff presented a first glimpse of the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget and millage rate – or rax rate – on property, at a Board of Commissioners work session June 20.
One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 of a home’s taxable value, which is 40 percent of the property’s overall assessed value. For a home assessed at $250,000, its taxable value would equal $100,000, and a 4-mill levy would generate a $400 tax liability.
If approved, the tax levy would remain unchanged at 7.896 mills since the 2021 budget year. Fiscal years in the county coincide with the calendar year.
More than half of the rate, 4.791 mills, is reserved for the county’s operations and maintenance costs.
The County Fire Fund, which includes the Fire Department’s administrative, maintenance, firefighting and capital and contingency costs, accounts for 2.175 mills. The remainder, about 11 percent, is reserved for bond payments.
In 2023, the county's final tax digest – the value of all commercial and residential property – rose to $18.2 billion, a 15 percent increase from 2022. Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk said about 5 percent of the growth was due to new construction, and 10 percent came from increased values on existing properties.
County finance staff project $84.7 million in revenue from property taxes for the 2024 budget, a 7.7 percent rise from the previous year.
Of the total $632.5 million budget, $196 million is reserved for the general fund, which covers the county’s daily operations and expenses. Capital projects, which include facilities and infrastructure projects, make up 19 percent of the total funds.
The proposed general fund allots $15 million for parks and recreation, $66.6 million for the Sheriff’s Office, $8.3 million for libraries and $8.1 million for public facilities. Some $2.7 million, an 88 percent increase from 2023, is also reserved for voter registration in the 2024 election year.
County taxes make up less than half of local tax bills. A portion of homeowners’ property taxes fund Forsyth County Schools. The Board of Education is proposing a tax rate of 16.718 mills, with final approval slated for June 29.
The public can comment on the county’s proposed property tax rate 5 p.m. July 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 20 at the County Administration Building.
A public hearing and adoption of the budget is also slated for July 20 during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
Also at the work session, commissioners unanimously approved a financial impact and viability study with Ernst and Young on The Gathering, the proposed and highly anticipated mixed-use development in southern Forsyth County.
The vote will be ratified at an upcoming regular meeting.