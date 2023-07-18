Forsyth County property tax revenues continue to rise

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Although Forsyth County officials have projected a growth in property values for another consecutive year, there are many moving parts before a tax bill lands in the mailbox.

Reassessments, or the cyclical reevaluation of a property’s value, are managed by the County Board of Assessors. The office analyzes sales data from Jan. 1-Dec. 31 of the previous year, and assessment notices are mailed to residents between mid-April and May 1.

“But really, it's all what's going on out there in the market,” Board of Assessors Director and Chief Appraiser Joel Benton said. “And our job is to follow fair market value and to value properties at their fair market value as of Jan. 1 based on prior year sales and market data.”

Fair market value refers to a property’s value that can be taxed. Set by the state, the taxable value equals 40 percent of the assessed value. For example, if a home were assessed at $250,000, its taxable value would be $100,000.

Forsyth County has kept the same millage rate since 2021, but officials project revenues will rise due to increases in property assessments.

In 2023, county staff reported $78.6 million were generated from real and personal property taxes, not including vehicle ad valorem taxes; sales taxes; and miscellaneous revenues, investments, contributions and donations.

As a result of this year’s reassessments, staff project that number will rise to $84.7 million for 2024.

Between 2022 and 2023, the net tax digest grew 15.31 percent.

Of the growth, 10.09 percent is the result of increased reassessment values, while the remaining 5.22 percent accounts for new construction, county officials say.

The millage rate

As a local government, Forsyth County generates revenue from property taxes through the millage rate, or mill levy. A mill is $1 per $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. Using the previous fair market value of $100,000, a 4-mill rate would send a homeowner a $400 tax bill.

Forsyth County’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year. The county’s millage rate is drafted and typically approved by the Board of Commissioners in the summer, which determines homeowners’ tax bill.

As of July 6, the County Finance Department is proposing a millage rate of 7.896 mills. Over half of the tax rate is reserved for the county’s daily maintenance and operations, and the remainder is split between the Fire Fund and debt services.

However, most of a homeowner’s tax bill does not come from the county. Nearly 68 percent, or 16.718 mills, supports Forsyth County Schools. With the school and county rate combined, the 2024 rate would be 24.614 mills.

Forsyth County Schools approved its 2024 millage rate of 16.718 mills June 29. The County Commission is set to approve a final rate July 20.

The Board of Assessors is not part of the millage rate process, Benton said.

“We are one part of the equation,” he said. “We have no control, no input whatsoever, over what a millage rate is going to do … That’s when it gets above and beyond the tax assessor's office, and that millage rate is the calculation that creates taxes.”

Relief options

To ease some of the burden off taxpayers, the county and the School Board have named some options.

In February, the County Board of Education approved a floating homestead exemption that caps annual property value increases at 5 percent through 2028.

County staff also announced homesteaded property owners will receive a state Homeowners Tax Relief Grant of $18,000 off the 2023 assessed value of their property for the county and schools maintenance and operations and fire portions of the rate.

Property owners with a Standard Homestead Exemption are set to receive a $400.79 credit based on the county and school maintenance and operations rates and the Fire Fund rate.

Residents 65 years and older who qualify for the Senior School Homestead Exemption, a 100 percent exemption from county school taxes, will receive a $125.39 credit based on the county maintenance and operations and fire rates.

Further information on exemptions can be found on the County Board of Assessors site at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Board-of-Assessors/Homestead-Exemption.

Tax bills will be sent in late August by the County Tax Commissioner with a Nov. 15 deadline.