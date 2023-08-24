Forsyth County plans update to animal control ordinance

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County is contemplating updates to its animal control ordinance to address noisy animals, overpopulation and unchecked breeding.
The County Commission voted at its Aug. 17 meeting to advertise the updated ordinance to allow for public comments. The proposed amendments will be heard at two upcoming public hearings, with approval slated for October.
Highlights include new regulations for animals that disturb the peace and outlining the definition and requirements of hobby breeders.
According to the code, a hobby breeder is someone who sells no more than 30 dogs, cats or rabbits in a year to other private residents. Under state law, individuals who breed and sell more than one litter annually are required to obtain a license from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
The updated ordinance also considers mandatory sterilization for repeatedly impounded animals.
“We had some tweaking of the definition of adequate shelter, tweaking of the definition of animal-at-large, animals under restraint,” County Attorney Ken Jarrard said. “We modified the definition of who is in fact an owner to make sure that we could capture individuals that are sort of harboring domesticated and non-traditional livestock.”
Under the ordinance, Jarrard said 30-minute intermittent barking, rather than just 15-minute continuous barking, would be considered a disturbance of the peace.
“It’s always difficult to enforce codes involving what is a nuisance or noise-based because sometimes those can be subjective,” he said.
County resident Angela Johnson spoke in favor of the modifications at meeting, saying a neighboring irresponsible pet owner has diminished her quality of life.
“This proposed amendment to address irresponsible pet owners who allow their animals to bark habitually and incessantly is long overdue,” Johnson said.
Jarrard said he and staff added further changes to the ordinance than those posted in the agenda packet for the meeting. The additional adjustments will be included in the version presented during the upcoming public hearings.
Expert guidance
To draft the newest slew of adjustments, county staff worked with University of Georgia School of Law professor Lisa Milot, who specializes in animal welfare. Milot authored the academic paper "Backyard Breeding: Regulatory Nuisance, Crime Precursor," which explores the effects of personal dog breeding on local communities.
Milot said backyard breeding can lead to a population of stray animals, which fills shelters and negatively impacts the taxpayer-funded facilities. The strays also are a detriment to public safety because most are not neutered or spayed, and are higher bite risks, she said.
“Part of the goal of the ordinances … is both to reduce the overproduction of these animals, but then also try and surgically target the ones most at risk for both unintentionally reproducing and also causing harm in our communities, by having a very targeted spay-neuter program incorporated in them,” Milot said.
With the proposed changes, Forsyth County would enforce required sterilization on certain second offenses.
For first offenses, Milot recommended County Animal Services work with the owner of the offending pet or offer free spaying or neutering.
“If their animal is repeatedly running at-large, repeatedly impounded, those are times when we can be certain they’re reproducing,” she said. “About 87 percent of the stray animals you see are intact, which means they’re breeding. That’s why they’re straying.”
County enforcement
A second speaker, Marie Gualtiere, ultimately agreed with the adoption of the ordinance. But, she expressed concerns with the county’s ability to enforce the changes, and both she and Johnson asked commissioners to consider stricter requirements on hobby breeding.
To address enforcement, Milot said she is proposing the county require breeders to file notice when they breed their first, exempt litter.
“One, is that it lets you know when somebody’s doing that breeding and selling,” Milot said. “And it makes them accountable, and it puts them on the same footing as licensed breeders who currently pay taxes, have business licenses and are responsible for the dogs they produce.”
If the county adopts the ordinance changes, Milot said Forsyth County would be a standout community for animal welfare in the state.
The updated ordinance is subject to change pending staff review. The County Commission will vote on whether to adopt the changes following the public hearings.
Also at the meeting, commissioners proclaimed Aug. 24 as “Peace, Goodness and Kindness Day.” The date recognizes Esther Basch, who survived the Auschwitz death camps during World War II.
Basch shared her story at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23.