Forsyth County plans holiday events through December

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — December is here, and the holiday season has begun. With many decorating their homes and purchasing gifts for friends and family members, holiday events are scheduled throughout the month for the whole family to enjoy together.
Forsyth County residents can plan on attending several seasonal events sponsored by the City of Cumming. Here are some holiday gatherings that you won’t want to miss to help you and your loved ones celebrate this special time of year:
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”
The School Street Playhouse is continuing their annual tradition of bringing their stage play production of “A Christmas Carol” to the stage. Families of all ages are welcome to see the Charles Dickens classic live. Seating is limited, so purchase tickets by calling the box office or visiting schoolstreetplayhouse.com.
Where: School Street Playhouse
When: Dec. 2 to 19; Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m.
Cost: $30 per ticket
Contact: 770-781-9178
Christmas in Cumming Arts and Crafts Show
All ages are welcome to come out and support local talent. This is the perfect opportunity to shop for unique holiday gifts from 100 arts and crafts vendors. Surprise your loved one with a gift they have never seen before from top local artists. For more information, visit cummingfair.squarespace.com.
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds
When: Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $1 admission; children 12 and under are free
Contact: 770-423-1330
Parents’ Night Out
Children are welcome to participate in an evening of swimming, activities and pizza while parents can enjoy a holiday date night or shopping spree of their own. Space is limited, so be sure to register in-person or online. Children must be between ages five and 13 to attend.
Where: Cumming Aquatic Center
When: Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $18 per child; ages 5 to 13
Contact: 770-781-1781
A Dickens Christmas
Based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” talented youth performers will hit the stage accompanied by a string orchestra and flute choir. This musical event is sponsored by the Christian Fine Arts of Forsyth. Admission is free.
Where: Sexton Hall Enrichment Center
When: Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 770-781-2178
Christmas with Santa / Special Needs Santa Visit
Parents and children of all ages and abilities are welcome to work their way through Santa’s workshop. Guests can decorate a cookie for Santa, prepare a snack for his reindeer, and make an ornament of their own. Families are encouraged to come early to complete crafts and see Santa on their way out. Parents can bring their own cameras for pictures with Santa and must accompany their child during each portion of the event. Pre-registration is recommended for Christmas with Santa but required for the Special Needs Santa Visit.
Where: Central Park
When: Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $5 per child or $12 per family (3 or more) / special needs families are free
Contact: 770-781-2215
Half Price Family Fridays
On the third Friday of this month, the Cumming Aquatic Center is offering half off daily admission fees for their indoor instructional pool and lap pool. Families are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of swimming. For more information, visit cummingaquaticcenter.com.
Where: Cumming Aquatic Center
When: Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $3 admission for children and seniors; $3.50 for adults; children 2 and under are free
Contact: 770-781-1781
