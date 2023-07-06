Forsyth County planners divided over proposed Halcyon expansion

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Efforts to increase residential density at the mixed-use Halcyon development have hit a snag.
Members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission voted June 27 to deny endorsing a series of proposed amendments that would allow more apartments at the 135-acre site off McFarland Parkway.
County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the proposed modifications to the county unified development code would allow an additional 265 apartments at the development which opened in 2019.
The master planned district for Halcyon was zoned in 2015 to allow for 690 residential units and up to 550,000 square feet of commercial space. Developer RocaPoint said Halcyon is exhausting the limits of the previous zoning.
At the meeting, Jarrard said the expansion would also require the developers bring a “high-end retail grocery” to the site, as well as an off-leash dog park and a weekly minimum of two public events.
RocaPoint Project Manager Danielle Handy said the unnamed retailer could not execute a lease without the additional dwellings.
“The economics for the lease that we’re contemplating for this high-end grocer, they’re not great, and that’s pretty standard for a lot of grocers,” Handy said. “In order to help address that, that’s exactly what the additional density accomplishes.”
Project background
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with RocaPoint in May allowing the developers to enter into formal negotiations for the expansion, but it did not oblige the county to move forward with the project.
Jarrard told planners at the June 27 meeting that there is typically a greater time span between the Planning Commission’s recommendation and a subsequent public hearing and vote by the Board of Commissioners, which has the final say.
But, because of the fast-tracked nature of the project, Jarrard said the item is on the agenda for the July 6 County Commission meeting and has already been advertised.
If the Planning Commission voted to table or take no action on the modifications, the July 6 hearing would be postponed.
Commissioners concerned
The code revisions initially failed to pass in a 2-2 vote, with Planning commissioners Stacy Guy and Tim Dineen in favor, and Adrian Flack and Nedal Shawkat opposed. Planning Commissioner Brian Schmidt was absent from the vote.
Flack said he was not satisfied with the proposal, and other master planned districts with lower density have been rejected.
“I think that it lacks some consistency, and I don't like the rush that we are under of the expediency,” Flack said. “We’re taking the MPD category, giving a carve out that takes us to 7 units per acre, which exceeds anything else.”
Dineen, who ultimately voted in favor of the modifications, expressed concerns about future developers requesting similar treatment.
Jarrard said it is possible, but the Planning Commission could act in its legislative capacity and reject any future requests.
Guy, whose district encompasses Halcyon, said he had originally spoken in favor of Halcyon having even fewer apartments than was approved in 2015. Now, he said he has seen how the development has benefited Forsyth County, and he supported the proposal.
“In my mind, this sort of checks the boxes that I look for in that you've got a developer that has a proven track record, that has delivered, that has shared in confidence with county leadership what they plan to do, and how they're going to attract the kind of retailer that we want,” Guy said.
At an impasse, Flack proposed a motion to deny recommending the proposal so it can be heard at the July 6 Board of Commissioners public hearing. The measure passed 3-1, with Guy opposed.